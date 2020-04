LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece is set to raise 2 billion euros from the sale of new seven-year bonds later on Wednesday, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

The bonds, which attracted investor demand of 5.9 billion euros, are due to price at 220 basis points over the mid-swap level as announced earlier, according to the lead manager.

Citi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale are lead managers. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)