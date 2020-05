PRAGUE, May 14 (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova plans to seek a lower rate of digital tax on multinationals of 5%, she said in a televised interview on Thursday.

The planned tax, currently proposed at 7%, covers revenue gained from targeted advertising, providing digital market places, and user data sales for Czech customers by internet giants like Amazon or Facebook. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)