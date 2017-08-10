FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch, Belgian police conduct raids in contaminated eggs case
August 10, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

Dutch, Belgian police conduct raids in contaminated eggs case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch and Belgian police conducted raids on Thursday as part of an investigation into the use of a harmful pesticide in the poultry industry, the Dutch prosecution service said.

Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, and hundreds of thousands of hens may be culled in the Netherlands.

Prosecution service spokeswoman Marieke van der Molen said raids had been conducted at locations in both countries linked to the company that allegedly used the pesticide, as well as potential suppliers.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet

