Power bourse Epex Spot says European market decoupled at Friday's day-ahead auction

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - European electricity exchange Epex Spot said on Friday that several areas of the European integrated power market decoupled during Friday’s day-ahead power auction.

It said France, Germany-Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain were impacted, without giving further details.

“Local auctions are being run for those markets, and the official and practiced procedures foreseen for such cases are followed. EPEXSPOT continues to inform the market as per the official procedures,” it said in a statement to Reuters.

Preliminary day-ahead auction results on its website showed that the Belgian day-ahead baseload was exchanged at 2,233.39 euros ($2,527.30) a megawatt hour (MWh), while the German position was at minus 47.60 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8837 euros)

Epex Spot is part of European energy bourse EEX. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)