EUROPE POWER-Curve sets new records, supported by bullish spot

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - European wholesale electricity forwards set new contract highs on Tuesday, boosted by higher fuels and carbon prices and bullish prompt markets tightened by lower wind and nuclear supply.

* Germany’s Cal’19 baseload, the European power benchmark, was up 0.9 percent at 43.9 euros ($51.18) a megawatt hour (MWh), the highest since the contract started trading in 2015.

* The equivalent French Cal’19 position, which started in 2016, gained 0.5 percent to a contract high of 48.9 euros.

* The continuous German year-ahead position on the EEX bourse is at its highest since January 2013.

* Record highs in coal and carbon have driven power rallies in recent months, while bullish global oil has also provided support for the wider energy complex.

* Oil rose after Libya declared force majeure on some of its crude exports, while the loss of Canadian supplies contributed to lifting U.S. crude to four-year highs.

* European carbon permit prices for December 2018 expiry were up 0.7 percent at 15.18 euros a tonne, having benefited from European reform efforts this year.

* Also, gas prices have increased along with those of oil, driving up demand for mandatory carbon permits as this has favoured more CO2-intensive coal burning in power stations.

* The price of European delivery AP12 coal for imports in 2019 hit $91 a tonne, 2 percent up and the highest in five years. Hard coal, a main input for German generators, has been driven up mainly by Chinese demand in the global market.

* Prompt power gained on delays to French reactors returning to the grid from maintenance outages. Paluel 2 added seven days to its outage, Cruas 4 added 15 days, and Chooz 2 and Chinon 2 added two days.

* French reactor capacity availability stands at 64.3 percent, five percentage points down from last week.

* German OTC baseload for Tuesday was up 7.3 percent at 54.2 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract was 1.8 percent higher at 57.25 euros.

* On the supply side, Thomson Reuters data showed German wind power output was likely to fall to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday from 3.3 GW on Tuesday, already a low level.

* Power demand in Germany and France will likely rise by 200 MW day-on-day to 110.5 GW.

* In eastern Europe, Czech Wednesday baseload did not trade. Czech year-ahead rose 0.3 percent to 45.2 euros. ($1 = 0.8578 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)