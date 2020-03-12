EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead lifted by fall in wind, French nuclear output

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Prompt power prices rose in Europe’s wholesale market on Thursday as wind power supply was forecast to drop after hitting nearly 76% of installed total capacity in Germany the previous day.

* Germany’s day-ahead baseload price was up 16.8% to 18.75 euros ($21.12) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0935 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract gained 15.1% to 28.50 euros.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to fall by 3.7 gigawatts (GW) to 35.8 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power supply will drop 3.1 GW to 4.3 GW on Friday, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability fell 1 percentage point to 74% of maximum capacity following a unplanned outage at EDF’s 900 MW Gravelines 2 nuclear reactor.

* French energy major Total said on Thursday it had launched a project to construct the largest battery storage facility in France, which could help boost the growth of intermittent renewable power in the French energy mix.

* On the demand side, electricity consumption is expected to drop by 630 megawatts (MW) to 67.7 GW in Germany as demand eases ahead of the weekend. Consumption is projected to fall by 130 MW to 60.2 GW in France on Friday, the data showed.

* Average temperatures are projected to fall by around 3.5 degrees Celsius in Germany and by 2.1 degrees in France on Friday.

* Temperatures in France are expected to remain above seasonal norms through next week, French grid operate RTE data showed.

* Along the year-ahead curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload power price, the European futures benchmark, slumped 2.4% to 39.35 euros/MWh, tracking losses in carbon, coal, and oil prices.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract lost nearly 1% to stand at 41.90 euros/MWh.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances tumbled 4.4% to 22.87 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 was 1.9% down at $54.75 a tonne, hitting near four-year lows.

* Oil prices fell for the second straight day amid a broad decline in global markets after the United States banned travel from much of Europe following the World Health Organization’s decision to declare the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Mark Potter)