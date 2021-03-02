EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead prices fall on rising supply

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - European day-ahead power prices fell on Tuesday due to higher utilisation of French nuclear and German wind capacity, while the wider wholesale market remained range-bound.

* Traders also pointed to projections of EEX bourse data for higher near-term conventional output, especially lignite.

* Over-the-counter baseload for Wednesday delivery in Germany shed 3.7% to 52 euros ($62.50) a megawatt hour (MWh) to 1030 GMT.

* French day-ahead baseload was off 2.3% at 53.3 euros.

* Power generation from German wind turbines is expected to rise by 1.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to stand at 4.6 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French spot nuclear power availability rose 1.4 percentage points to reach 68.7% of installed capacity.

* EDF’s Chooz 1 reactor added one day to its outage which will now last until Wednesday.

* Demand trends were mixed, with Germany’s consumption seen rising slightly by 400 MW to stand at 59.9 GW on Wednesday. France was seen losing 900 MW to 57.1 GW.

* Along the forward curve, Germany’s Cal ‘22 baseload , the European futures benchmark, edged 0.1% up to 52.4 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French contract was untraded after closing at 53.8 euros/MWh Thursday.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances were 0.7% up at 37.39 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 did not trade, having closed at $69.2 euros a tonne.

* The EEX energy bourse will add cash-settled gas futures in the middle of 2021 to offer its trading participants risk hedging in the two related markets, its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters.

* Global carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic activity, but are now on a rising course, the International Energy Agency said. ($1 = 0.8320 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)