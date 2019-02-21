EUROPE POWER-Drop in wind generation lifts German spot contract

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The German spot electricity contract for day-ahead delivery rose on Thursday, supported by forecasts showing a fall in wind power generation, while year-ahead delivery prices dipped, weighed down by a fall in carbon emissions prices.

* German baseload power for Friday delivery gained 5 percent to 46.75 euros ($53.08) a megawatt hour (MWh).

* The French equivalent contract added 0.5 percent to 46.25 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to fall by 4.4 gigawatts (GW) on Friday to 10.3 GW,, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

* German power consumption will slip by 1.2 GW to over 70 GW day-on-day on Friday as demand eases ahead of the weekend.

* French consumption will fall by 1.7 GW during the same period to 63.2 GW, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability was steady at the higher 87.5 percent of total capacity reached on Tuesday.

* Week-ahead power prices slip as forecasts showed demand easing due to mild and windy weather, a trader said.

* German week-ahead baseload power fell 7.1 percent to 40.30/MWh. The French price slipped nearly 5 percent to 43.25 euros/MWh.

* A forecast by French power grid operator RTE showed that the average temperature will remain above seasonal levels next week with average daily peak demand at around 71 GW.

* Prices along the year-ahead curve prices, tracking the selloff in carbon emissions permit prices.

* Germany’s Cal ‘20 baseload power, the European benchmark, fell 2.4 percent to 45.90 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract lost 1.6 percent to 49.35 euros/MWh.

* European December 2019-expiry CO2 emissions rights tumbled by 5.3 percent to 19.39 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2020 added 15 cents to $79 a tonne.

* In Eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead baseload, was untraded at its 45.25 euros close. The Czech year-ahead power added 1.2 percent to 48.20 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)