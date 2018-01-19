EUROPE POWER-Early next week prices down on milder weather, more capacity

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for early next week were down on Friday as milder weather prospects led to lower demand while more thermal capacities were being readied.

* “There is no sustained winter weather scenario in sight, which has triggered selling,” one trader said.

* German baseload for Monday delivery, at 36 euros ($44.14) a megawatt hour (MWh), was 7.7 percent down from the Friday delivery price.

* The equivalent French contract, at 35.5 euros, was off by 11.5 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data showed demand will be off 3.5 gigawatts (GW) in Germany on Monday compared with Friday, and off 4 GW in France. Average daily temperatures are likely to rise by 3.1 degrees Celsius in Germany to 5.8 degrees and by 1.4 degrees to 8.7 degrees in France in the same period.

* These factors overrode the only bullish indication, an anticipated halving of German wind power volumes by Monday to 13.8 GW.

* French nuclear supply, meanwhile, remains at a comfortable 91.6 percent of total availability and German and Austrian thermal generators will add 3.2 percent to capacity next week.

* Along the power curve, Germany’s Cal ‘19 baseload contract, the European benchmark, rose 40 cents to 35.5 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French contract was 20 cents up from its close at 40.5 euros/MWh close.

* BayernLB in a market research note said a robust economy, that should be supporting the German key Cal ‘19 contract, had not come to play since the start of the year. As the market was weighed down by coal prices losses and higher wind and hydro supply in France, the contract has been losing out so far.

* December 2018 expiry European carbon emissions permits jumped by 3.9 percent to 8.82 euros a tonne.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 was broadly unchanged at $85.3 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech baseload contract for Monday delivery , which mirrors the German contract, was untraded after a day-ahead close of 39.5 euros for Friday. Czech year-ahead power remained untraded after a 36 euros close. ($1 = 0.8157 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)