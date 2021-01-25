EUROPE POWER-Extra wind power weighs on German spot price

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The German spot electricity price for Tuesday delivery slid due to a projected increase in power generation from German wind turbines, while the French price rose slightly on a colder temperature forecast.

* German baseload for Tuesday was at 60.50 euros ($73.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1026 GMT, down 5.5% from Monday delivery.

* The equivalent French contract edged up 0.8% to 64.50 euros/MWh.

* German wind power generation on Tuesday is due to surge 7.9 gigawatts (GW) to 13.5 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

* Wind power supply in the country is expected to remain near 15 GW throughout the week, with a low of 11.6 GW forecast for Wednesday and a high of 17.7 GW on Friday.

* Power supply from French wind turbines is expected to shed 430 megawatts (MW) day on day to 4.7 GW.

* However, French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 83.7% of maximum capacity.

* Strike action is planned for Thursday at French nuclear reactors by power union CGT, while the current power price for the day is at 58 euros/MWh.

* Power consumption in France is due to jump 3.3 GW on Tuesday to 75.1 GW, and add 1.8 GW in Germany to 65.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The average temperature in France is expected to fall 1.3 degrees Celsius (C) to 2.7 C Tuesday, but will begin rising on Wednesday, reaching near 11.3 C Friday, the data showed.

* Along the curve, benchmark German Cal ‘22 baseload shed 0.7% to 50.65 euros, tracking lower carbon permit prices.

* The French 2022 contract ticked down 0.1% to 52.20 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances shed 0.2% to 34.15 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 remained untraded after closing at $67.55 a tonne Friday. ($1 = 0.8232 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Alexander Smith)