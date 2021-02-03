EUROPE POWER-Falling wind power supply lifts spot prices

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday delivery rose on Wednesday as power generation from wind turbines is expected to decrease in Germany and France.

* German baseload power for Thursday added 10.9% to 50.20 euros ($60.32) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1024 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract jumped 20.8% to 50 euros/MWh.

* German wind power is set to fall 6 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 16.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power is expected to tumble 5.5 GW to 3.2 GW, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability was unchanged at 84.1% of maximum capacity.

* The restart date for the Gravelines 3 reactor was pushed back two days until Feb. 7.

* French power unions have called for a joint strike action over planned reforms on Thursday.

* On the demand side, consumption in France is forecast to add 3 GW to 63.2 GW as the average temperature is forecast to fall 1.9 degrees Celsius to 9.3C, the data showed.

* German consumption is expected to edge down 70 megawatts (MW) to 63.5 GW with the average temperature expected to shed 1.8C to 5.2C.

* Along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power gained 0.8% to 50.90 euros/MWh, tracking surging carbon permit prices.

* The French 2022 contract added 0.3% to 51.80 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 5.7% to 36.97 euros a tonne after reaching a record high of 37.56 euros earlier in the trading session.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $66.45 a tonne Tuesday.

* German brown coal industry group Debriv said domestic mining of the raw material in 2020 dropped by 18.2% year-on-year to 107 million tonnes.

* Power production from domestic brown coal in 2020 amounted to 91.7 terawatt hours (TWh), down by one fifth on the year.($1 = 0.8323 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by)