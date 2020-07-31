EUROPE POWER-Forecast drop in renewables lifts German spot for Monday

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - The spot electricity price for early next week delivery in Germany ticked up on Friday due to projected low renewable energy supply, while low demand weighed on the French price.

* The price of over-the-counter baseload for Monday delivery in Germany was up 2.6% to 39 euros ($45.01) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0938 GMT, compared with the price paid on Thursday for Friday delivery.

* The French contract for Monday delivery fell 8.4% to 38 euros/MWh over the same period.

* Electricity generation from German solar panels is expected to fall by 5.2 gigawatts (GW) on Monday to 6.3 GW with wind power production flat at 3.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power supply is expected to tick up by 80 megawatts (MW) to 2.3 GW on Monday, and solar power is seen sliding 930 MW to 1.5 GW, the data showed.

* French nuclear power availability remained unchanged on Friday at 59.1% of available capacity.

* The average temperature in Germany is forecast to drop 5.4 degrees Celsius Monday and by 7.8 degrees in France as the heat wave is expected to recede, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* On the demand side, power consumption is expected to slide 1.6 GW in Germany to 50.2 GW and French electricity demand is expected to shed 5.7 GW to 43.1 GW on Monday, the Refinitiv data showed.

* Further along the power curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload , the European futures benchmark, gained 1% to 39.35 euros/MWh, rising with carbon permit and fuel prices.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract was untraded after settling at 44 euros/MWh on Thursday.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances climbed 3.2% to 26.36 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 added 1% to $60.20 a tonne, a one-week high. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)