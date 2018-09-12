EUROPE POWER-Forecast fall in wind output lifts day-ahead, curve slides

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Wednesday, boosted by forecasts of a sharp fall in German wind power generation amid steady demand, while year-ahead contracts fell, tracking the slide in carbon and coal prices.

* The German baseload contract for Thursday delivery soared 9.2 percent to 69.75 euros ($80.83) a megawatt hour (MWh).

* The French equivalent added 0.7 percent to 69.25 euros/MWh. Gains in France were capped by increased nuclear and wind availability, a trader said.

* Electricity production from German wind turbines is expected to fall by 5.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 3.6 GW compared with the previous day.

* In France, wind power supply is expected to rise by 950 megawatts (MW) to 2.5 GW, while nuclear power availability rose by 5.5 percentage points to 78 percent of capacity following the restart of three nuclear reactors.

* French electricity consumption is expected to rise by 350 MW to 47.3 GW on Thursday compared with the previous day, according to Thomson Reuters data. A forecast by French electricity grid operator showed peak consumption at 54.8 GW on Thursday.

* German demand will rise by around 100 MW to 63.6 GW compared with the previous day.

* In the year-ahead curve, prices tumbled for a second day in a row after hitting new record highs on Monday, tracking the fall in sector-leading coal and carbon prices.

* German baseload power for 2019 delivery, the European benchmark, lost over 2 percent to 55.85 euros/MWh.

* The French Cal ‘19 delivery position fell 1.8 percent to 61.60 euros/MWh.

* European December 2018 expiry carbon allowances were down 2.2 percent at 23.64 euros a tonne.

* European delivery AP12 coal for 2019, a big generation cost input, slipped 0.5 percent to $96.25 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech year-ahead contract was down 2.1 percent at 57.25 euros/MWh. The day-ahead Czech baseload, which mirrors the German contract, gained 8.2 percent to 69.80 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8629 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by David Evans)