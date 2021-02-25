EUROPE POWER-Friday prices gain on lower German wind, solar output

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery gained on Thursday due to a forecast of falling wind and solar power generation in Germany.

* The price of over-the-counter baseload for Friday delivery in Germany was up 6.2% to 48.30 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1009 GMT.

* The French day-ahead contract added 6.2% to 48.25 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to fall by 1.8 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 13.4 GW, while solar power generation is expected to drop 2.2 GW to 3.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

* “We expect wind power output to decrease in the first half of the day, and increase in the latter part of the day tomorrow,” Refinitiv analysts said.

* French wind power supply is expected to add 1 GW to 3.6 GW, the data showed.

* Refinitiv forecasts showed average daily German wind power supply will fall to around 3 GW early next week before rising to 8 GW by next Friday.

* French nuclear capacity stood at 75% of the installed total.

* More than half of EDF’s nuclear reactors can operate for a decade longer than originally planned after maintenance work is carried out, France’s nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday.

* French electricity demand on Friday is forecast to rise by 700 megawatts (MW) to 56.9 GW and edge down in Germany by 390 MW to 64.2 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

* Further along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power edged up 0.1% to 53.20 euros/MWh, tracking rising fuel prices.

* The French 2022 contract added 0.2% to 54.25 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances edged down 0.1% up to 39.10 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 rose 0.9% to $69.1 a tonne, after reaching the highest since Feb. 1 at $69.20 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)