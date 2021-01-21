EUROPE POWER-Friday prices surge as wind power forecast to fall

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery jumped as power generation from wind turbines is set to tumble and French nuclear availability is down.

* German baseload power for Friday surged 45.4% to 43.25 euros ($52.51) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1012 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract was up 20.7% at 51 euros/MWh.

* Power from wind turbines in Germany is set to tumble 10.1 gigawatts (GW) on Friday to 30.5 GW, and is expected to fall in France by nearly 5 GW to 5.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Wind power in Germany is expected to continue to fall throughout the weekend and stay near 12 GW for most of next week.

* Current forecasts have German wind power around 13 GW on Jan. 28, the next day of strike actions planned at French nuclear reactors by French power union CGT.

* French nuclear availability dipped two percentage points to 83.7% of installed capacity as the Paluel 4 and Paluel 1 reactors went offline with unplanned outages.

* On the demand side, consumption in Germany is expected to shed 740 megawatts (MW) to 64.1 GW on Friday, while rising in France by 1.3 GW to 68.2 GW, the data showed.

* German Cal ‘22 baseload power edged up 0.2% to 50 euros/MWh on Thursday.

* French 2022 supply shed 0.3% to 51.40 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances gained 0.1% to 32.95 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 ticked up 0.1% to $68.75 a tonne Thursday.

* German prices for 2022 had been boosted in early 2021 by the carbon price rally which had been encountering resistance over 35 euros/tonne, German procurement consultancy Ispex said in a newsletter.

* There could be a trend towards falls in CO2 prices once the EEX bourse resumes auctions of emissions rights from Jan. 29, it said.

* This would be bearish for power and exacerbated by winter weather easing and, with it, demand for thermal energy. ($1 = 0.8236 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)