EUROPE POWER-German prices up, French down on mixed fundamentals

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German prompt power prices rose on Tuesday on less wind power production and export demand from neighbouring countries, while those in France fell on higher nuclear power availability and lower demand.

* German day-ahead baseload power, at 44.75 euros ($50.62) per megawatt hour (MWh), was up 13.3 percent day-on-day.

* The equivalent French price was off 3.6 percent at 46.5 euros.

* German wind power supply is forecast to decline 3.2 gigawatts (GW) on the day to Wednesday to stand at 15.2 GW, according to Eikon Refinitiv data. Wind supply should range between 8 GW and 18.4 GW each day over the next fortnight.

* The country’s solar generation is also forecast to fall to 2.7 GW from 5 GW in the day-ahead period, and afterwards range between 2.4 and 5 GW over the next fortnight.

* German power demand is likely to edge down by 200 MW to Wednesday to stand at 71.8 GW, and subsequently lose 4.4 GW to a daily average of 67.4 GW next week.

* French nuclear availability has increased by two percentage points since Monday to reach 87.5 percent of total capacity, according to Reuters estimates.

* French power demand will likely drop by 200 MW to Wednesday when it will hit 64.6 GW, and lose 3 GW on average next week.

* Power curve prices tracked rising carbon emissions prices.

* Germany’s Cal ‘20 baseload power, the European benchmark, jumped by 1.3 percent to 46 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract gained 0.3 percent to 49.75 euros.

* European December 2019-expiry CO2 emissions rights increased by 2.2 percent to 20.45 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2020 nudged 0.1 percent down to $78 a tonne.

* In Eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead baseload, at 46.5 euros, was up 5.3 percent at 46.5 euros.

* Czech year-ahead power was in a 48.05-48.5 euros bid-ask range having closed at 48.6 euros/MWh.

* A forecast from the Weather Company said Northern Europe would experience above normal temperatures for the better part of March to May, with most of continental Europe enjoying a generally warm and wet spring. ($1 = 0.8841 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)