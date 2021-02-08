EUROPE POWER-German year-ahead benchmark at more than two-year high

(Updates prices, adds weeks-aheads, renewables, French nuclear)

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German wholesale power for 2022 soared to the highest price in more than two years on Monday, boosted by gains across fuel and carbon markets on a combination of cold weather, energy policy and oil producer moves.

* German Cal ‘22 baseload power, the European benchmark contract for round-the-clock electricity, stood at 54.1 euros ($65.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1215 GMT, near an earlier contract record and up 2.1% from Friday.

* The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level at the end of 2018.

* French 2022 delivery was up 1.6% at a contract high of 54.7 euros.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances were up 2.2% at 39.05 euros a tonne, just off an earlier contract high, driven by policies enforcing tighter supply.

* Brent oil was 1.3% up at a one-year high of $60.12 a barrel on moves to cut supply and hopes for U.S. economic stimulus.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 gained 1.4% at $67.2 a tonne.

* Spot power also gained strongly on the current bitter cold in the region, low renewable output and tighter French nuclear supply, which was 2.9 percentage points below the level on Friday.

* Refinitiv Eikon data shows German and French wind and solar energy at modest levels over the next fortnight.

* Average 24-hour temperatures will remain below zero in Germany and barely reach five degrees Celsius in France.

* Power demand is expected to rise by 3.5% day on day in Germany to 64.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, and by 6.5% to 73.6 GW in France.

* German baseload for Tuesday was at 63.3 euros, up 25.9% from Monday delivery, while French day-ahead power was up 17.3% at 64.5 euros..

* Week-ahead contracts also increased strongly.

* The EEX and its Croatian peer CROPEX aim to build up a Croatian power futures market in 2022. ($1 = 0.8313 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)