EUROPE POWER-Increase in wind power weighs on Friday prices

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery slid on Thursday due to a projected increase in power generation from wind turbines.

* German baseload power for the day ahead fell 16.9% to 64.80 euros ($78.58) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0940 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract dropped 16.1% to 66.50 euros/MWh.

* The residual load is forecast to fall with the gains in wind supply in all central western European countries except Austria, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the tightness in France is expected to ease day-on-day.

* German wind power is set to nearly double, adding 5.1 gigawatts (GW) on Friday to 11.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Power supply from French wind turbines is expected to gain 2.6 GW to 8.5 GW.

* French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 80.9% of available capacity.

* On the demand side, consumption in Germany is forecast to ease by 200 megawatts (MW) on Friday to stand at 64 GW, the data showed.

* In France, the day-on-day loss will be 970 MW to reach a total 77.7 GW, the data showed.

* French power consumption is expected to increse by 20% over the next two decades, French power supplier EDF said Wednesday.

* German Cal ‘22 baseload power added 0.8% to 53.90 euros/MWh, tracking record carbon permit prices.

* The equivalent French 2022 contract shed 0.4% 54.50 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 1.4% to 39.87 euros a tonne, having reached a record high of 40.12 euros earlier in the trading session.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $67.50 a tonne on Wednesday.($1 = 0.8246 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Barbara Lewis)