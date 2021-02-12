EUROPE POWER-Monday prices fall as temperatures rise, demand falls

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday dropped on Friday as temperatures were expected to climb from icy levels and usage forecasts were down well into next week.

* Traders said that while renewable output was weak, conventional capacity had been ramped up to meet high demand.

* Broker Marex Spectron said in a report that wind speeds and rain levels continue to be low this winter.

* German baseload for Monday traded at 53.5 euros ($64.78) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT, 17.3 % below Friday delivery.

* The equivalent French contract dropped 13.6% to 57 euros/MWh.

* French nuclear availability edged up 1.5 percentage points to 82.4% of available capacity.

* German wind power output will stand at 18.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, up 6.4 GW from the Friday level, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. But daily output next week will remain modest at under 20 GW.

* On the demand side, Germany will see a 3.7 GW fall from the Friday usage level to come in at 60.3 GW on Monday. France will lose 4.4 GW of demand, at 73.4 GW.

* Along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power lost 0.6% at 51.7 euros/MWh and the equivalent French 2022 contract shed 1.8% to 52.6 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances, at 38.06 euros a tonne, had lost 1.8% from the previous day’s all-time record.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $66.3 a tonne.

* Germany’s upper house of parliament approved a new two-line high-voltage power transmission link.

* Called Korridor B, it comprises one 2 GW line to run between Heide and Polsum, and another 2 GW one from Wilhelmshaven to Hamm-Uentrop. ($1 = 0.8258 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)