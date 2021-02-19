EUROPE POWER-Monday prices trade higher as wind, nuclear supply stay tight

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - European wholesale electricity prices for Monday gained in Friday trading as French nuclear availability remained depressed and with German wind power supply due to more than halve from Friday levels.

* Over-the-counter baseload for delivery on Monday in Germany gained 10.4% over the price paid for Friday to 50.8 euros ($61.64) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1005 GMT.

* French baseload for Monday gained 2.1% to 49.3 euros .

* Refinitiv Eikon forecasts showed German daily wind power supply will likely come in at 10.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday compared with 22.6 GW seen on Friday, and range between 11 and 15.5 GW during next working week.

* French nuclear capacity remained at 76.4% of the installed total, sharply below 82.4% a week ago.

* Electricity demand is meanwhile falling as temperatures rise gradually.

* Consumption in France on Monday is seen at 57.9 GW, down 4.3 GW from Friday, while Germany’s is forecast at 59.9 GW, down 4.1 GW.

* Along the forward curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload was level at 52.7 euros/MWh, reflecting firm carbon prices.

* The French 2022 contract was untraded after previously closing at 53.4 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances added 0.6% to trade at 38.53 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 nudged up 0.2% to $65.2 a tonne.

* German procurement firm Ispex said carbon emissions permits were considered a safe bet by buyers “in the current situation, in which so far many market participants have expected the boom in equities to continue”.

* “Fundamentally, however, it is clear that little has emerged in recent weeks to justify such a price development,” it said, adding that only by mid-year would further EU climate measures become known. ($1 = 0.8242 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)