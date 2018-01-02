EUROPE POWER-Next week positions gain, nearby buckles under supply pressure

PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - European week-ahead power prices rose sharply on Tuesday, boosted by forecasts for colder weather, but nearby delivery prices fell under pressure from huge wind power production in Germany.

* “The nearby is bearish while demand for next week is up in a cold spell and with business picking up in the new year,” one trader said.

* German baseload power for the coming week rose by 70.6 percent to 43.5 euros ($52.49) per megawatt hour (MWh). The French equivalent jumped by 56.4 percent to 58.5 euros.

* Thomson Reuters data showed demand in Germany is expected to average 68.5 gigawatts (GW) next week, compared with 67.6 GW expected for Tuesday. In temperature-sensitive France, demand is forecast to jump to 71 GW next week from 60.3 GW on Tuesday.

* Average temperatures are predicted to fall to 0.6 degrees Celsius in Germany next week from the current 5.2 degrees. In France, they may fall to 4.1 degrees from 9 degrees.

* Wind volumes are expected to double on Wednesday in Germany to 32.2 GW, driving down the day-ahead price by 67 percent to 10.9 euros, while the equivalent in France lost 33.3 percent to 25 euros, with more nuclear capacity available.

* German day 2 and 3 positions were even negative, meaning consumers are paid to take power, as networks are overloaded and storage is minimal.

* French nuclear availability has improved by 1.4 percentage points since Friday to stand at 90.2 percent of capacity.

* Among distant contracts, the German year-ahead Cal’ 19 delivery contract lost 30 cents to 37 euros. The 2018 contract had traded around 37.9 euros before its expiry at the end of 2017.

* Traders said forwards were responding to heavy falls in carbon emissions rights prices although coal, another important generation input, gained sharply and oil also pointed higher.

* December 2018 expiry carbon fell 1.47 percent to 8.06 euros a tonne.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 was up 1.4 percent at $86.3 a tonne. The 2018 delivery contract had hit $90.7 on Dec. 13, the highest price of a year-ahead position since May 2013.

* Elsewhere, Germany’s biggest generator, utility RWE, announced a reorganisation of its gas, hard coal and biomass production in the RWE Generation unit and the RWE Power business. The latter is to focus on brown coal operations and remaining nuclear plants. ($1 = 0.8288 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)