EUROPE POWER-Post-Easter prices down, green output to rise, demand to fall

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for the next working day fell on Thursday ahead of the four-day Easter weekend, as renewable output levels were predicted to rise while demand was due to fall.

* Germany’s over-the-counter baseload power for Tuesday, April 14, was at 20.3 euros ($22.05) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT , 14% below the price of Thursday delivery.

* Next Monday’s price was negative, due to anticipated overproduction.

* The French price for next Tuesday did not trade, with Thursday having closed at 14.8 euros.

* The holidays exacerbate the effect on demand of confinement measures taken by governments in recent weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Workers are staying at home and factories are closed but usual travel and leisure activities are now also prohibited.

* Power consumption in Germany is expected to drop by 14.6 gigawatts (GW) next Monday from the level on Thursday to stand at 48.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* In France, demand is expected to slide by 3.4 GW up to Monday to come in at 37.9 GW.

* Meanwhile, generation from German wind turbines is forecast to increase threefold, standing at 23.6 GW on Tuesday compared with 8 GW on Thursday, while output in France France will also stand 4.8 GW higher than on Thursday.

* French nuclear plant Paluel 1 which left the grid on April 8 will remain closed until April 20, utility EDF reported.

* Further along the curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 contract was flat at 38.8 euros/MWh. It has regained levels seen prior to the lockdowns which started three weeks ago.

* The French year-ahead position gained 0.5% to 42.8 euros/MWh.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances lost 0.1% to trade at 21.12 euros a tonne. They regained levels above 20 euros on Monday when markets rallied on news of some locally slowing rates of new infections.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 was up 0.9% at $56.3 per tonne.

* In eastern Europe, Czech Tuesday power did not trade after Thursday closed at 24.3 euros. Year-ahead power was up 0.9% at 43.7 euros.

* The German Cal ‘21 could fall by around 10 to 14 euros/MWh, market analysis company Energy Brainpool said.

* German economists differ on the likely depth and length of recession but think tanks say the economy could shrink by a record 9.8% in April-June. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)