EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on dropping wind, nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - European prompt power contracts rose on Monday as both German wind output and French nuclear supply availability fell while prices for next week dropped on higher wind prospects.

* Over-the-counter baseload for Tuesday delivery in Germany added 1.7% to trade at 54.4 euros ($65.48) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1002 GMT.

* French day-ahead was at 54.6 euros/MWh, up 4%.

* Power generation from German wind turbines is expected to drop to 2.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, down from an already low 3.3 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* German wind supply next week, however, will jump into a high daily range of 16-25 GW.

* French spot nuclear power availability came in at 67.3% of installed capacity, a big 7.7 percentage points fall from availability last Friday.

* Three of four reactors at the Blayais site have been halted due to sediment in cooling filters, utility EDF said.

* Last Friday, EDF also added 5 days to the current Gravelines 6 reactor outage which will now go on to March 11.

* On the demand side, power consumption is expected to rise in Germany and be a tad lower in France.

* German usage was seen gaining 1.8 GW to 59.7 GW on Tuesday and French demand will likely be 58.5 GW, off by 100 MW.

* German week-ahead prices dropped 23.1% to 39 euros due to the expected German wind surge while the same French price lost 6.2% to 43.5 euros.

* Along the forwards curve, Germany’s Cal ‘22 baseload , the European futures benchmark, gained 1.4% to 52.9 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French contract was untraded after closing at 53.3 euros/MWh Thursday.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances were 1.3% up at 37.76 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 increased 1.2% to $69.3 a tonne. ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Ed Osmond)