EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on less wind, higher usage

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Lower than expected German wind power production and cooler weather after a surprise summery spell combined to lift European prompt power prices on Monday.

* “Demand will briefly tick up this week before falling sharply by next and there is relatively little solar power output,” one trader said.

* Germany’s baseload contract for Tuesday traded at 34.25 euros ($41.88) a megawatt hour (MWh), 7 percent above the price paid for Monday delivery.

* The same French price gained 5.3 percent to 34.75 euros.

* German power demand will rise 1.9 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 61.4 GW and by the same in France to stand at 47.3 GW, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Temperatures are due to drop 1-3 degrees Celsius over the next few days having risen sharply last week.

* Demand will drop steeply next week, prompting price losses of 4.2 percent and 5.7 percent respectively in the week-ahead products in both markets.

* French nuclear generation availability rose 1.2 percentage points to 74.55 percent of total capacity. In Germany, the Gundremmingen C reactor started a full outage on Saturday.

* Along the forward curve, Germany’s Cal’19 key contract was 0.8 percent up at 38 euros, having hit an all-time record of 38.75 euros a week ago.

* The equivalent French contract for 2019 did not trade after its previous 42.85 euros close.

* European carbon emissions rights for December 2018 expiry fell 2.8 percent to 12.68 euros a tonne, in the wake of rallies last week.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 was untraded, having closed at a two-month high of $83 a tonne, driven by global demand.

* The Czech Tuesday contract, was untraded after Monday closed at 46.75 euros. Czech Year-Ahead also did not trade having closed at 39.2 euros.

* German utility lobby group BDEW said that planned power plant constructions would leave the market short of thermal capacity by the early years of next decade, demanding better conditions for investors.

* It listed planned German power station projects during events at this year’s Hanover trade fair, a showcase for Germany’s manufacturing industries. ($1 = 0.8179 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Jon Boyle)