EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on lower renewables output

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday on forecasts for low renewable power output, which tightened supply while demand remained flat.

* Day-ahead baseload power was up by 11.7 percent in Germany at 45.25 euros ($51.59) per megawatt hour (MWh).

* The equivalent French contract gained 7.4 percent to 42.75 euros/MWh.

* German wind turbine production is expected to fall to 9.2 gigawatts (GW) day on day from 13.6 GW but hit 33 GW next Monday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Solar output in Germany was steady at a low 2 GW.

* French nuclear reactor availability has remained unchanged since last week at 87.5 percent of the total.

* On the demand side, French consumption will go up by 400 MW day on day to 58 GW but fall by 300 MW in Germany to 70 GW.

* Weather reports point to cooler, wet and windy weather next week. This is likely to keep French demand stable while Germany’s is expected to fall because its heating infrastructure runs on oil and gas.

* Curve prices were mixed. Germany’s Cal ‘20 baseload power , the European benchmark, traded 0.3 percent lower at 47.10 euros.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract was 0.2 percent up at 50.70 euros.

* European December 2019-expiry CO2 emissions permits dropped 2 percent to 20.85 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2020 was bid higher but was untraded after a $79.75 a tonne close.

* In Eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead baseload was untraded after a close at 40.50 euros. Year-ahead power rose 0.8 percent to 49.35 euros.

* France added 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of wind power capacity in 2018, taking its total installed power generation from wind turbines to 15.1 GW, the energy ministry said. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)