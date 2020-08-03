EUROPE POWER-Rising German wind power weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Prompt power prices fell in the European wholesale market on Monday as German wind power supply was forecast rise slightly, while week-ahead prices jumped on a higher demand forecast.

* The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Tuesday delivery in Germany was at 35.60 euros ($41.84) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1021 GMT, down 8.7% from the price paid for Monday.

* The equivalent French contract for the day-ahead dropped 7.9% to 35 euros.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to tick up 180 megawatts (MW) to 3.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* German solar power production is forecast to rise 260 MW to 6.5 GW day on day.

* French nuclear power availability was unchanged compared with Friday’s levels at 59.1% of the maximum installed capacity.

* Power consumption is expected to rise in Germany by 1.6 GW day-on-day to 51.1 GW on Tuesday, while in France it is likely to edge up 70 MW to 41.9 GW, Refinitiv data also showed.

* On the week-ahead curve, the French price for next Monday delivery rose 12.3% to 38.75 euros/MWh, the highest since Jan. 17. The German price added 5.7% to 35.5 euros/MWh, a three-week high.

* Demand is expected to rise next week on a forecast of another heatwave in France and Germany, while wind power production will stay mostly flat.

* Along the forward curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload , the European futures benchmark, slid 0.9% to 38.8 euros/MWh, falling with carbon permit prices.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract was untraded after closing at 44 euros/MWh on Friday.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances fell 1.9% to 25.79 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 was untraded after closing at $60.20 a tonne on Friday. ($1 = 0.8508 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)