EUROPE POWER-Spot dips on forecast gains in wind power and sliding demand

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - European spot power prices for day-ahead delivery fell in wholesale trade on Wednesday on a forecast rise electricity generation from wind turbines in Germany, while demand is expected to fall.

* Germany’s over-the-counter baseload power for day-ahead delivery was down 5.2% at 23.55 euros ($25.56) a megawatt hour at 0930 GMT.

* The equivalent French price for Thursday shed 3.7% to 14.20 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is forecast to rise 1.2 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 5.8 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power is expected to shed 80 megawatts (MW) to 970 MW on Thursday, the data showed.

* Solar power supply is expected to fall in Germany by 1.1 GW to 7.5 GW on Thursday. In France, electricity generation from solar panels is seen adding 220 megawatts to 2.2 GW.

* French nuclear power availability was steady at 70.3% of installed capacity.

* French utility EDF said on Tuesday electricity generation from its nuclear reactors in France tumbled 13.8% to 30.6 terawatt hours (TWh) in March compared with the same month a year ago due to a high number of reactor outages.

* Power consumption in Germany is expected to drop by 1.2 GW day-on-day Thursday to 63.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, demand is expected to slide by 1 GW to 41.9 GW.

* Further along the curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 contract slipped 1.5% to 37.90 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead position slid 2.6% to 42.10 euros/MWh.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances dropped nearly 2% to 20.11 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 was untraded at its $55.85 per tonne close.

* In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power was down 3% at 24.25 euros/MWh. Year-ahead prices fell 2.5% to 42.90 euros/MWh.

* Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Mark Potter)