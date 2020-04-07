EUROPE POWER-Spot gains on forecast drop in wind and nuclear generation

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - European spot power prices for day-ahead delivery rose in wholesale trade on Tuesday boosted by a forecast fall in wind power generation in Germany and France, while curve contracts were buoyed by gains in carbon emissions and oil prices.

* Germany’s over-the-counter baseload power for the day-ahead delivery was up 7% at 24.95 euros ($26.81) a megawatt hour by 0935 GMT.

* The equivalent French price for Wednesday gained 3.3% to 15.25 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 710 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 5.8 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power is expected to decline by 1 GW to 1.1 GW on Wednesday, the data showed.

* French nuclear power availability fell by 0.8 percentage points to 70.3% of installed capacity, providing additional support to prices.

* Power consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 450 MW day-on-day Wednesday to hit 64.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, demand is expected to slide by 1.1 GW to 42.8 GW.

* Analysts Bernstein noted early signs of a declining rate of fall in power demand in countries where lockdowns are underway. France showed no further decline last week compared to the week before, it said.

* German industry group BDEW noted that demand was down 9% last week on that in the first week of March, before the lockdown. But the week-on-week fall had only been 1.8%.

* However, power demand will stay muted until the lockdowns end, as a rise in residential demand cannot override the slump in industry consumption.

* Further along the curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 contract rose to a three-week high of 38.90 euros/MWh, up nearly 2%.

* The equivalent French year-ahead position gained 1.4% to 43.10 euros/MWh, its highest since March 5.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 2.3% to 20.88 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 gained 0.4% to $55.5 per tonne.

* In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power was down 2% at 25 euros/MWh. Year-ahead prices were untraded at their 42.85 euro close.

* Oil rose on Tuesday amid hope that the world’s biggest producers of crude will agree to cut output as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand, even as analysts warn a global recession may be deeper than expected and big production cuts will be needed. ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt Editing by Kirsten Donovan)