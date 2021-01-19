EUROPE POWER-Spot prices dip on higher wind power, lower demand

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday as wind power is expected to rise and demand will fall in France and Germany.

* German baseload power for Wednesday shed 15% to 38.70 euros ($46.91) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1030 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract was down 15.4% at 51.85 euros/MWh.

* German wind power is set to rise 2.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 34.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* A strong wind supply and climbing solar power generation will reduce the residual load day on day, Refinitiv analysts said, adding the situation was bearish in the surrounding Central Western European area.

* Power supply from wind turbines in Germany is set to rise again on Thursday, the data showed.

* French wind power is expected to rise by 1.4 GW to 11 GW, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability fell 1.4 GW on Tuesday because of ongoing strike action against a French nuclear reform plan.

* On the demand side, France is expected to register a day-on-day consumption decline of 4.6 GW to 67.6 GW as the average temperature is forecast to rise 3.6 Celsius to 9.2C, the data showed.

* German consumption is expected to fall 530 megawatts (MW) to 64.2 GW while the average temperature is expected to add 2.3C to 5.9C.

* Along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power jumped 2.2% to 49.40 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon and fuel prices.

* The French 2022 contract surged 1.7% to 50.80 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances added 2.6% to 32.45 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was flat at $69.25 a tonne.

* ($1 = 0.8249 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Barbara Lewis)