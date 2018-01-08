EUROPE POWER-Spot prices diverge with Germany's down, French up

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Monday were mixed, with German prices falling on more than adequate supply and those in France rising on growing demand.

* “Generation output is more than able to meet demand,” a German trader said. “The absence of cold weather forecasts for the second half of the winter gives a bearish feel.”

* The price of German baseload power for Tuesday fell 9.3 percent a megawatt hour (MWh) to 31.75 euros ($38.05) from the closing price for Monday.

* The equivalent French contract jumped 11.9 percent to 44.75 euros.

* Thomson Reuters data showed German wind power production is due to remain unchanged around 16.5 gigawatts (GW) both days, adding to comfortable thermal availability to meet more demand after the end of a holiday period.

* Weather-sensitive France, which lies further south and is usually warmer, will see temperatures drop day-on-day to 7.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday from 7.4 degrees on Monday.

* Local power demand there is due to rise to 68.6 GW from 65 GW on Monday, while German demand will go up 1.8 GW to 71 GW.

* The Rhine river, an important commodity and energy transport route, was closed to shipping on Monday after water levels rose following rain, the German inland navigation authority said. Levels are expected to fall within days.

* Further out, the German year-ahead Cal’ 19 delivery contract stood 0.8 percent higher at 36.65 euros, tracking fuels and carbon emission rights gains.

* The equivalent French forward power contract for the coming year was untraded after a 41.55 euros close.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 hit $86.9 a tonne, which was up 1.3 percent.

* December 2018 expiry carbon emissions permits increased by 1 percent to 7.86 euros a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power did not trade. The Czech year-ahead contract was a marginal 9 cents, changing hands at 34.9 euros. ($1 = 0.8344 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Edmund Blair)