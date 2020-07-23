EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on additional wind power

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery slid on Thursday, due to a projected increase in power generation from wind turbines and a forecast decrease in demand.

* The price of over-the-counter baseload power for Friday delivery in Germany dropped 9.9% to 31.75 euros ($36.76) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0842 GMT.

* The French day-ahead contract slipped 6% to 35.50 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to jump by 6.1 gigawatts (GW) to 9.8 GW on Friday, while solar power output is forecast to shed 1.75 GW to 8.15 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power supply is expected to add 1.1 GW to 2.4 GW and electricity generation from solar power is forecast to tick down 10 megawatts (MW) to 2.3 GW, the data showed.

* French nuclear power availability dropped 1.5 percentage points on Thursday to 59.1% of available capacity as the Cruas 3 went offline.

* On the demand side, power consumption is expected to drop by 1.3 GW in Germany to 51.9 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French electricity demand is projected to fall by 1.4 GW day on day to 45.1 GW, the data showed.

* Further along the power curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload , the European futures benchmark, gained 1% to 40.55 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract remained untraded with a bid price of 44.65 euros/MWh after touching a two-month low of 44.25 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances ticked up 0.4% to 26.73 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 was untraded after closing at $60.75 a tonne Wednesday, with a bid/ask price between $60.60 and $61.20 a tonne.

* Europe’s long goodbye to coal is speeding up, in a transition smoothed by the rise of wind and solar power and energy policy that has priced the fossil fuel out of many markets, according to data released on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8630 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)