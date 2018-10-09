EUROPE POWER-Spot prices fall on more wind supply, less demand

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Tuesday as more conventional and wind capacity was available in the main markets, while demand was easing in a brief early-autumn temperature surge expected to end next week.

* German baseload power price for the day-ahead, at 63.75 euros ($72.95) a megawatt hour (MWh), was 5.9 percent down.

* The equivalent French price was 6.3 percent off at 67.5 euros/MWh.

* German wind power generation will likely rise by 1.9 gigawatts (GW) to 7 GW on Wednesday, and then reach 15 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. German solar power output is small.

* French nuclear supply remains at 73.1 percent of maximum capacity. Utility EDF delayed the restart dates of its closed reactor Bugey 5 by 8 days to Oct. 20 and that of Chinon 2 by 2 days to Oct. 22.

* Electricity demand will likely fall 0.8 GW day-on-day in Germany and 1 GW in France. Next week showed predicted average falls to daily demand levels of around 61.5 GW and 48.3 GW, down 4.5 GW and 2.1 GW respectively from those recoreded on Tuesday in the two countries.

* Prices on the power forward curve eased with those of carbon emissions, which guides especially the Germany electricity price due to the local market’s high exposure to coal burning.

* German baseload Cal’19, the European benchmark, was 0.3 percent off at 55.50 euros/MWh.

* French baseload for 2019 delivery was down 0.6 percent at 60.15 euros/MWh.

* European December 2018 expiry CO2 allowances, which power generators must hold to cover their output, shed 1.9 percent to 21.52 euros a tonne.

* European delivery API2 coal for 2019, another big generation cost, was 0.5 percent up at $99.25 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech year-ahead contract fell 1.6 percent to 57.65 euros/MWh. Day-ahead Czech baseload did not trade after a close at 67.75 euros.

* German utility RWE expects to reduce lignite output at its Hambach mining site, a spokeswoman for RWE said, following a court ruling that will delay plans to expand the mine by clearing an ancient forest.

* She confirmed a media report saying output would decline by 10 to 15 million tonnes a year from its current level of 40 million tonnes. ($1 = 0.8739 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Mark Potter)