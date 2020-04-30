EUROPE POWER-Spot prices for Monday up on falling German wind power supply

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s wholesale electricity prices for May 4 - the next working day for much of the region - rose on Thursday on an expected downturn in German wind power supply, which overrode the hit to demand anticipated from the May 1 public holiday.

* Germany’s over-the-counter baseload delivery contract for Monday gained 15.1% over the delivery price for Friday, standing at 21.3 euros ($23.14) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1010 GMT.

* The equivalent French price jumped 88.9% to 17 euros/MWh.

* Power generation from German wind turbines is forecast to come in at 10.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, a decline of more than a third from the anticipated level for Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French nuclear availability remained steady at 64.5% of installed capacity.

* Demand indications were steady to lower. German consumption was seen broadly unchanged at 62 GW on Monday, while that in France was predicted to lose 500 MW over Friday’s level to 42.7 GW. Next week’s daily averages are expected to be down by 2-3 GW in the two markets.

* Weather trends are mixed, with Germany forecast to see low pressure fronts that will be relatively cool and rainy, and France expecting warmer weather.

* In benchmark forward contracts, Germany’s Cal ‘21 lost 1.1% to 36.2 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead position was 1.6% down at 43 euros.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances fell 3.9% to 19.41 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 dropped by 0.2% to $52.6 a tonne.

* BayernLB bank said in a weekly research note that weaker coal and gas prices could make it difficult for the key German power contract to remain above 36 euros, a level it held throughout April.

* Elsewhere, Germany’s energy regulator said that of 7,700 kilometres of required new power transmission capacity, some 830 km had been approved and 1,300 km completed.

* But up to 2030, another big high-voltage link from north to west was needed, the authority said. Also, a further 3,600 km of capacity should be readied, mainly by reinforcing existing lines, it said.

* In eastern Europe, Czech Monday power did not trade after Friday closed at 24.3 euros, while year-ahead delivery was at 41.9 euros, down 0.4% from its previous settlement. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Mark Potter)