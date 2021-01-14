EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lifted by lower wind forecasts

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Thursday on lower German and French wind power supply and increased French demand.

* German baseload power for Friday added 11.8% to 78 euros ($94.88) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1016 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract was up nearly 8% at 78 euros/MWh.

* German wind power is set to shed 6.4 gigawatts (GW) on Friday to 7.4 GW, down nearly 80% from supply on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Wind power in Germany is expected to rebound on Monday and remain elevated throughout next week.

* Supply from wind turbines in France is expected to fall by 1.8 GW to 5.2 GW, the data showed.

* German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday said the government will address necessary changes to renewable energy law, adding that the 65% renewables target for 2030 could be reached or exceeded.

* French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 85.7% of installed capacity.

* On the demand side, German consumption is expected to edge down 50 megawatts (MW) to 65 GW on Friday.

* French consumption is expected to rise by 2.8 GW to 73.4 GW, with average temperature forecast to fall by 4.6 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees, the data showed.

* A low pressure front from the north will also bring colder weather to Germany and central Europe, Refinitiv analysts said.

* Along the curve, year-ahead prices fell with lower carbon permit and oil prices.

* German Cal ‘22 baseload power was down 1.4% at 49.85 euros/MWh on Thursday after touching its lowest in a month.

* French 2022 supply remained untraded after closing at 51.90 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances dipped 2.1% to 32.93 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 remained untraded after closing at $72.70 a tonne Thursday. ($1 = 0.8221 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )