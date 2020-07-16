EUROPE POWER-Spot prices slip on lower demand, higher solar power forecast

PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Friday delivery slid on Thursday, as demand ticked down and solar power in France and Germany was forecast to increase.

* The price of over-the-counter baseload for Friday delivery in Germany was down 7.3% to 39.4 euros ($44.96) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0820 GMT.

* The French day-ahead contract was down 5.15% to 37.75 euros/MWh.

* Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to dip 180 megawatts (MW) to 2.2 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, Refinitiv data showed.

* German solar power production is forecast to add 2.9 GW to 8 GW day on day.

* French wind power supply is expected to slide by 420 MW to 1.7 GW, the data showed.

* Electricity from French solar power is forecast to increase by 240 MW to 2.1 GW day on day.

* French nuclear power availability remained unchanged on Thursday at 57.7% of available capacity.

* On the demand side, power consumption is expected to slip 520 MW in Germany to 52.6 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French electricity demand will decrease by 570 MW to 45.6 GW day on day, the data showed.

* Further along the power curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 baseload , the European futures benchmark, dipped 0.5% to 42.50 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French year-ahead contract remained untraded after closing at 47.75 euros/MWh on Wednesday.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances ticked up 0.4% at 28.95 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 remained untraded after closing at $60.35 a tonne on Wednesday, having reached a five-month high earlier in the trading session. ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)