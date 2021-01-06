EUROPE POWER-Spot prices surge on low wind power and strong demand

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices jumped on Wednesday on tighter renewables supply and rising demand in Germany after the end of the holiday season in parts of the region.

* German baseload power for Wednesday climbed 29.4% to 69.25 euros ($85.46) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1004 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract was up 17.2% at 78.5 euros/MWh.

* German wind power is set to shed 5.2 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 7.4 GW, while supply from wind turbines in France is expected to dip by 570 megawatts (MW) to 960 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Power supply from wind turbines is set to drop again on Friday but rebound on Monday, the data showed.

* French nuclear availability remained at 85.7% of installed capacity.

* Planned maintenance at the Penly 1 reactor was moved back from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16 and is the next expected outage, the data showed.

* On the demand side, Germany is expected to register a day-on-day consumption rise of 5.2 GW to 63.9 GW as its southern regions return from the Epiphany holiday, which is also observed in Austria and parts of Switzerland.

* French consumption is expected to edge up by 280 MW to 80.4 GW, the data showed.

* Along the curve, year-ahead prices rose with higher carbon permits and oil prices.

* Along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power was up 1.1% at 50.20 euros/MWh.

* French 2022 supply rose 0.5% to 51.75 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances gained 1.9% to 33.58 euros a tonne, still near record highs, in low trading volume.

* The price of permits on the European Union carbon market has soared to record levels in the first trading days of the year, raising costs for polluters as the EU prepares measures to enforce deeper emissions cuts.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 tumbled 1.7% to $69.50 a tonne ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman )