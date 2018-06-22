EUROPE POWER-Spot prices up for Monday as wind power recedes

FRANKFURT, June 22 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Monday jumped in trading on Friday on forecasts for sharply lower wind power production in Germany.

* Traders said the supply news overrode bearish impact from slowing demand, with holidays starting in some parts of the region.

* The price of German baseload power for Monday was nearly double that paid for Friday delivery at 47 euros ($54.71) a megawatt hour (MWh). Friday had closed at 24.25 euros.

* French Monday baseload was up 60 percent from the Friday price at 47.25 euros.

* Thomson Reuters data showed German wind power output was likely to come in at 7.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, down from 24.3 GW expected for Friday. It should range between a modest 3.6 and 12 GW over the next fortnight.

* German met office DWD said in a daily note there will be a cold front setting in over the weekend but this would pass to make way for rising temperatures again from the middle of next week, with daytime levels above 25 degrees Celsius.

* Thermal operators in Germany/Austria, however, plan to raise capacity by 4.8 percent up to next Friday, especially at hard and brown coal fired plants, data from the EEX bourse showed.

* At the same time, power demand was seen easing. German usage should fall by 0.4 GW to stand at 60.5 GW on Monday and by 1.2 GW in France to 45.3 GW, the data showed. Average daily consumption levels in the two countries next week will likely be 57.8 and 45.2 GW respectively.

* Prices along the power curve rose on gains in related oil, coal and carbon markets. The oil market is watching oil producers’ meetings in Vienna aimed at agreeing a deal to raise output to meet growing demand.

* Germany’s Cal’19 baseload contract gained 0.6 percent to 41.15 euros/MWh and the contract’s French equivalent was in a 45.9-46.15 euros bid-ask range after its previous close at 45.75 euros.

* Benchmark European AP12 coal for 2019 was up 0.5 percent at $84.75 a tonne.

* European carbon permits for December 2018 expiry increased by 1.8 percent to 15.08 euros a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech Monday contract did not trade after Friday delivery closed at 32 euros. Czech year-ahead power was 0.4 percent down at 42.4 euros.

* ($1 = 0.8591 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Stamp)