EUROPE POWER-Spot rises on tighter supply, curve benchmark at 3-week high

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose in wholesale market trading on Monday on tighter supply, while key futures contracts were tracking firmer fuels and carbon, which drove the German benchmark to a three-week high.

* German over-the-counter baseload power for the day-ahead traded at 23.3 euros ($25.17) a megawatt hour at 1050 GMT, 55% above the price paid for Monday delivery.

* The equivalent French price for Tuesday gained 15.7% to 14.8 euros/MWh.

* The gains came as tighter nuclear and wind power supply overrode the effects of rising demand.

* German wind turbines are expected to produce 5.3 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, down from 17.6 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French nuclear power availability fell by 0.8 percentage points to 70.3% of installed capacity.

* In Germany’s nuclear sector, utility RWE’s Gundremmingen C reactor extended its ramp-up into this week, having been due to restart over the April 4/5 weekend.

* The Grohnde reactor’s maintenance downtime, due to start on April 12, will be extended by a week to around three weeks, as safety rules around the coronavirus outbreak lengthen working procedures, operator Preussen Elektra said.

* Power consumption in Germany is expected to go up by 1.2 GW day-on-day to Tuesday to hit 64.8 GW, the Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, demand will likely increase by 8.7 GW to 48.2 GW.

* Demand has generally declined across Europe in past weeks due to confinement measures taken by governments to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

* Along the curve, Germany’s Cal ‘21 contract was 3.2% up at 37 euros, regaining levels seen on March 17 before the country went into lockdown.

* The equivalent French year-ahead position was 0.9% higher at 40.7 euros.

* December 2020 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 6% to 19.05 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 gained 0.6% at $54.5 per tonne.

* In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power was untraded after Monday settled at 47.8 euros. Year-ahead increased by 1.7%, trading at 41.8 euros.

* The EEX energy bourse published monthly data for March showing power futures trading rose 54% over March 2019 to 536 terawatt hours (TWh).

* One reason was that the low-trade carnival season this year fell in February. Gas trading posted a record 277 TWh on EEX in the month, with futures up 50%. ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Mark Potter)