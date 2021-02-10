EUROPE POWER-Thursday prices climb with rising French consumption

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery rose to near one-month highs with falling temperatures in France forecast to raise demand for heating and with German wind power expected to fall.

* French baseload power for Thursday jumped 14.9% to 77 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0909 GMT.

* The equivalent German contract gained 14.4% to 76.75 euros/MWh, after reaching its highest since Jan. 23, 2019 at 81.50 euros earlier in the trading session.

* France is expected to register a day-on-day consumption rise of 4.7 gigawatts (GW) to 78.7 GW as the average temperature is forecast to fall 1.2 degree Celsius to 1.5C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* Average temperatures in the country are forecast to climb next week to around 6C, data from French grid operator RTE showed.

* German consumption is expected to edge down 390 megawatts (MW) to 64.2 GW with the average temperature expected to fall 0.3C to -6.6C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* On the supply side, German wind power is expected to tumble 5.1 GW on Thursday to 6.6 GW, the data showed.

* Power supply from wind turbines in France is set to shed 930 MW to 5.9 GW.

* French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 80.9% of maximum capacity.

* Strike action by French power unions on Wednesday over proposed reforms has had limited effect on nuclear availability.

* The head of EDF defended the planned restructuring on Wednesday, saying it was necessary in order to deal with the company’s debt burden.

* Along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power fell 0.6% to 53.15 euros/MWh, tracking lower carbon prices.

* The French 2022 contract edged up 0.1% to 54.25 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances slid 1.5% to 37.70 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $67.60 a tonne on Tuesday. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kirsten Donovan)