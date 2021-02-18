EUROPE POWER-Week-ahead prices rise sharply on tight supply

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European wholesale electricity prices for next week rose sharply on Thursday as traders factored in forecasts for relatively weak German wind power supply and as French nuclear availability has fallen.

* Over-the-counter baseload for delivery next week in Germany gained 9.8% at 48.5 euros ($58.45) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0825 GMT.

* French baseload for the day-ahead gained 3.9% at 46.3 euros .

* Refinitiv Eikon forecasts showed average daily German wind power supply will range between 9 and 17 gigawatts (GW) next week, compared with a steady 20.9 GW seen on Friday.

* French nuclear capacity stood at 76.4% of the installed total, up 1.4 percentage points on the day, but sharply below levels last week of 82.4 GW.

* The week-ahead price had already increased on Wednesday on announcements that two French reactors went into unplanned maintenance stoppages in the cold weather.

* Prices in the day-ahead market were mixed. Baseload in Germany was up 1.6% at 47.5 euros and French baseload down 1% at an identical 47.5 euros.

* French electricity demand on Friday is forecast to fall by 2.8 GW to 62.4 GW and that in Germany by 1 GW to 64.2 GW.

* German met office DWD said while daytime temperatures would soon be more spring-like, nights were still frosty and winter weather could still return.

* Further along the curve, German Cal ‘22 baseload power gained 0.7% to 52.3 euros/MWh, tracking rising oil and carbon prices.

* The French 2022 contract was untraded after previously closing at 52.9 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances edged 0.4% up to 38.23 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after settling at $64.1 a tonne.

* French utility EDF posted lower annual profit as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand and cut revenue, but said momentum should recover this year. ($1 = 0.8297 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)