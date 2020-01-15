CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Venture investor Felix Capital raises $300 mln

(Corrects paragraph five after Felix clarifies Lamers formerly worked for Adyen, and was not its co-founder)

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Venture firm Felix Capital, which invests in digitally-focused consumer brands, said on Wednesday it had doubled assets under management with its latest fundraising of $300 million.

Felix, an early investor in luxury retailer Farfetch and exercise firm Peloton, both of which recently listed, said it would look to invest in areas such as digital commerce and digital media, mainly in Europe and the United States.

“When we launched, we had a vision that the rapid transformation of consumers’ behaviour offered a large opportunity and needed focus,” founder Frederic Court said in a statement.

“Five years later, we have built a portfolio in line with our thematic investment strategy, with a focus on emerging and culturally relevant consumer brands, as well as related B2B(business-to-business) technologies that support them.”

Felix said Thijn Lamers, formerly at Dutch payments company Adyen, and Andrew Robb, formerly an executive at Farfetch, would also join its roster of retail and media entrepreneurs who act as advisers and with whom it co-invests.

The firm has also hired David Oglesby, formerly with Bridges and BC Partners, as chief financial officer, Court said.

Felix - Latin for happy or fortunate - currently has 32 investments across eight countries and said it could invest between $500,000 to $10 million in early stage companies, or up to $15 million in later stage “growth” companies.

Over the last 12 months, it said it had taken part in funding rounds including $104 million at travel booking firm TravelPerk, and $23 million at jewellery firm Miraki.