UPDATE 1-Gas exports to the Netherlands from Britain via BBL possible from autumn 2019

(Adds more detail)

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The transportation of gas to the Netherlands from Britain through the BBL pipeline will be made possible for the first time from the autumn of 2019, operator BBL Company said on Thursday.

Currently, gas can only physically be transported through the BBL from the Netherlands to Britain.

However, through modifications to the pipeline network at the compressor station at Anna Paulowna and the gas terminal at Bacton, it will be possible to transport gas from Britain to the Netherlands from the autumn of 2019.

“This will further strengthen trade between the two most liquid market areas in Europe, the Netherlands-based Title Transfer Facility (TTF) and the British National Balancing Point (NBP),” BBL Company said.

It added there was demand for British gas exports in Europe, particularly during summer.

Currently, more gas is produced and supplied to Britain from Norwegian pipelines, North Sea fields and liquefied natural gas, than is being sold.

However, seasonal storage facilities in Britain don’t have enough capacity to store this surplus gas.

“The Netherlands and Germany have much more storage capacity than the UK. It is therefore expected that, during the summer months, there will be more demand for gas transportation capacity from the UK to the Netherlands, and in the opposite direction during the winter,” said Luuk Feenstra, managing director of BBL Company. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)