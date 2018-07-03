FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Crack edges higher, demand weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline refining margins edged higher on Tuesday on the back of lower crude while low export demand continued to weigh.

* Cepsa’s 190,000 barrel per day Huelva refinery shut down a crude distillation unit and vacuum distillation unit on Tuesday, according to Genscape.

GASOLINE

* No barges of Eurobob gasoline traded in the afternoon window. A bid emerged at $702 a tonne fob ARA.

* Elsewhere, 9,000 tonnes of Eurobob gasoline traded in a range of $715.50-$717 a tonne fob Amsterdam-Rotterdam, compared with $722-$724 a tonne the previous trading day. Total and Gunvor sold to Shell and Hartree.

* There were no deals on barges of premium unleaded gasoline. An offer surfaced at $718 a tonne fob ARA.

* The August swap stood at $706 a tonne at the close.

* The benchmark EBOB gasoline refining margin rose to $9.44 from $9.73 a barrel.

* Brent crude futures were down 8 cents at $77.22 a barrel by 1712 GMT.

* U.S. front-month RBOB gasoline futures were down nearly 0.06 percent at $2.1036 a gallon.

* The U.S. RBOB refining margin RBc1-CLc1 was flat at $14.46 a barrel.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Glencore sold a cargo to BASF at $644 a tonne cif Northwest Europe. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)

