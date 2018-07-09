Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks ease, transatlantic trade picks up

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline refining margins eased on Monday but a pick-up in transatlantic trade capped losses.

* Over 600,000 tonnes of gasoline have been booked to load in Europe with options to deliver on transatlantic routes in the past week, shipping data showed.

* Italy’s Milazzo oil refinery shut a crude distillation unit for maintenance that will last until Friday, a spokesman said

* Citgo Petroleum Corp restarted the large gasoline-producing unit overnight at its 157,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

* Valero Energy Corp shut production on the 110,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) CDU at its 180,000 bpd Memphis, Tennessee, refinery on Monday for at least a month of unplanned repairs, sources said.

* China raised retail gasoline prices by 270 yuan ($40.81) per tonne and diesel prices by 260 yuan per tone, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday, in line with forecasts from two energy consultancies

GASOLINE

* No barges of Eurobob gasoline traded in the afternoon window. An offer emerged at $732 a tonne fob ARA.

* Elsewhere, 18,000 tonnes of Eurobob gasoline traded in a range of $716-$722 a tonne fob Amsterdam-Rotterdam, compared with $708.50-$714.50 a tonne the previous session. Total sold to Shell and BP.

* There were no deals on barges of premium unleaded gasoline.

* Vitol bought a fob Castellon cargo from BP at $731 a tonne.

* The August swap stood at $722.50 a tonne at the close, up from $713 a tonne.

* The benchmark EBOB gasoline refining margin fell to $9.435 a barrel, from $9.74 a barrel.

* Brent crude futures were up 91 cents at $78.02 a barrel at 1536 GMT.

* U.S. front-month RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.65 percent at $2.1433 a gallon.

* The U.S. RBOB refining margin RBc1-CLc1 was up 11.38 percent at $16.44 a barrel.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* There were no trades. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by John Stonestreet)