Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks end week higher, demand lags

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline refining margins ended the week higher, supported by weaker crude prices as overall demand remained relatively low. * Export activity was relatively slow throughout the week, with most buying focused on West Africa, according to traders and shipping data. * Gasoline stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub rose by over 10 percent in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy PJK International showed. * The rise in stocks comes amid slower export activity to the U.S. East Coast and West Africa, PJK's Lars van Wageningen said. * U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 44,000 barrels, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. * Shell is continuing to restart its 140,000 barrel-per-day Wesseling oil refinery in Germany, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. Gasoline Trades Bids Offers Prev. Buyers Sellers trades Ebob Barges - - - - - - MOC (fob ARA) <EUROBOB-ARA > Ebob Barges $697-$6 - - $681.50 Total, Shell, Argus(fob 98 -$686 Prax BP, AR) Mabanaf t August swap $699 - - $692.50 - - fob ARA Premium - - - - - - Unleaded (fob ARA) <PU-10PP-ARA > Cargoes - $680 a $712 a - BP Vitol tonne tonne cif cif Med Med Naphtha $628.50 - $626-$ $613 Glenco Castelt (cif NWE) 631 re on NAF-C-NWE 1553 GMT change (pct) Brent $72.94 +0.5 Rbob crack (per barrel) $11.346 +11.6 Rbob $2.0668 +1.1 Rbob crack RBc1-CLc1 $17 +$3.85 (Reporting By Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)