July 20, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks end week higher, demand lags

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European
gasoline refining margins ended the week higher, supported by
weaker crude prices as overall demand remained relatively low.

    * Export activity was relatively slow throughout the week,
with
most buying focused on West Africa, according to traders and
shipping data.
    * Gasoline stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub rose by
over 10 percent in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch
consultancy PJK International showed.
    * The rise in stocks comes amid slower export activity to
the U.S.
East Coast and West Africa, PJK's Lars van Wageningen said.
    * U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.2 million
barrels
last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a drop of 44,000 barrels, U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed on Wednesday.
    * Shell is continuing to restart its 140,000 barrel-per-day
Wesseling oil refinery in Germany, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
      

 Gasoline                  
               Trades   Bids    Offers  Prev.    Buyers  Sellers
                                        trades           
 Ebob Barges   -        -       -       -        -       -
 MOC                                                     
 (fob ARA)                                               
 <EUROBOB-ARA                                            
 >                                                       
 Ebob Barges   $697-$6  -       -       $681.50  Total,  Shell,
 Argus(fob     98                       -$686    Prax    BP,
 AR)                                                     Mabanaf
                                                         t
 August swap   $699     -       -       $692.50  -       -
 fob ARA                                                 
 Premium       -        -       -       -        -       -
 Unleaded                                                
 (fob ARA)                                               
 <PU-10PP-ARA                                            
 >                                                       
 Cargoes       -        $680 a  $712 a  -        BP      Vitol
                        tonne   tonne                    
                        cif     cif                      
                        Med     Med                      
 Naphtha       $628.50  -       $626-$  $613     Glenco  Castelt
 (cif NWE)                      631              re      on
 NAF-C-NWE                                             
                             1553 GMT   change (pct)
 Brent                       $72.94     +0.5
 Rbob crack (per barrel)     $11.346    +11.6
 Rbob                        $2.0668    +1.1
 Rbob crack RBc1-CLc1      $17        +$3.85
 
 (Reporting By Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
