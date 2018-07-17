Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks fall as refineries restart

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline refining margins fell on Tuesday after two refineries restarted gasoline-making units.

* Petronor said on Tuesday that it was restarting a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bilbao oil refinery in northern Spain after it was taken offline on July 13 to perform maintenance.

* Industry monitor Genscape said late on Monday that ExxonMobil has restarted the 47,000 bpd FCC at its Augusta refinery in Italy after it shut down in March because of a fire.

* A cargo of Mexican naphtha is making an irregular journey to ARA after a recent similar export from Colombia, said oil analytics firm Vortexa.

* “The medium-range tanker Ainazi is expected to deliver its cargo of Mexican naphtha — likely cactus-grade — into Rotterdam around July 26 after loading on July 3 from Pajaritos, where state-run Pemex operates a petrochemical complex,” it said.

GASOLINE

* No Eurobob barges traded in the afternoon trading window.

* Elsewhere, Total sold five barges of Eurobob gasoline to Shell and BP at $676 a tonne fob Amsterdam-Rotterdam. This compares with trades at $678-$707 on Monday.

* There were no deals on barges of premium unleaded gasoline. A bid emerged at $690 a tonne fob ARA.

* No cargoes traded.

* The August swap stood at $678.50 a tonne at the close, down from $682.

* The benchmark Eurobob gasoline refining margin fell to $9.87 a barrel, from $12.18.

* Brent crude futures were up 11 cents at $71.95 a barrel at 1635 GMT.

* U.S. front-month RBOB gasoline futures were 0.39 percent up at $2.0101 a gallon.

* The U.S. RBOB refining margin RBc1-CLc1 was up 6.3 percent at $17.04 a barrel.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* Litasco sold a cif NWE cargo to Glencore at $613 a tonne, down from a trade at $619 the previous day. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman)