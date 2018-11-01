Energy
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks jump as crude prices sink

    LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European
gasoline refining margins rose sharply on Thursday, buoyed by
lower oil prices and inventory drawdowns on both sides of the
Atlantic.
    * U.S. gasoline stocks fell 3.2 million barrels
last
week, according to the Energy Information Administration. This
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1
million barrels drop.
    * Stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
(ARA) refining and storage hub declined slightly to 985,000
tonnes in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch
consultancy PJK International.
    * Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC said on Thursday it had
signed a
crude-for-product deal with BP for the next six months to
help meet the country's gasoline needs over the holidays and
ahead of its general election early next year.
   

 Gasoline (in tonnes)                  
               Trades   Bids    Offers  Prev.    Sellers  Buyers
               (vol.)                   trades            
 Ebob Barges            $619                              
 MOC                                                      
 (fob ARA)                                                
 <EUROBOB-ARA                                             
 >                                                        
 Ebob Barges   $630-$6  -       -       $635-$6  Petroin  Total,
 Argus(fob     43                       50       eos,     Varo
 AR)           (42KT)                   (16KT)   Litasco  
                                                 ,        
                                                 Gunvor,  
                                                 Glencor  
                                                 e, P66   
 Dec swap fob  $601     -       -                         -
 ARA                                                      
 Premium       $651-$6  -       -       $675-$6           
 Unleaded      56.75                    78                
 (fob ARA)                                                
 <PU-10PP-ARA                                             
 >                                                        
 Cargoes       -        -               -        -        -
 (fob MED)                                                
 Cargoes (cif  -        -       -       -        -        -
 NWE)                                                     
 Naphtha                -               -        -        -
 (cif NWE)     -                                          
 NAF-C-NWE                                              
                             1637 GMT   change 
 Brent         (per barrel)  $72.91     -2.84 pct
 Ebob crack (per barrel)     $3.868     prvs $1.818
 Rbob (per gallon)           $1.7020    -2.82 pct
 Rbob crack RBc1-CLc1      $7.92      -4 pct
 

 (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)
