July 18, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks steady, U.S. stocks fall sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline refining margins were little changed on Wednesday as U.S. inventories fell by more than expected last week.

* U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 44,000 barrels, U.s. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

* Shell plans to resume normal operations within hours at its oil refinery in Wesseling in western Germany after a power cut external to its site triggered security measures and flaring, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

* The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Wednesday that one of its drones had attacked the Saudi state oil company Saudi Aramco’s refinery in Riyadh, according to Houthi-run al-Masira TV, based in Yemen.

* Aramco earlier said its fire control teams and the Saudi civil defence had contained a limited fire that erupted in the early evening in storage containers at the refinery

GASOLINE

* No Eurobob barges traded in the afternoon trading window.

* Elsewhere, Total sold three barges of Eurobob gasoline to Shell and BP at $675 a tonne fob Amsterdam-Rotterdam, compared with trades at $676 a tonne on Tuesday.

* There were no deals on barges of premium unleaded gasoline.

* Total sold a cif Thames cargo to Greenergy at $711 a tonne.

* The August swap stood at $681 a tonne at the close, up from $678.50 a tonne.

* The benchmark Eurobob gasoline refining margin fell marginally to $9.57 a barrel.

* Brent crude futures were up 24 cents at $72.40 a barrel at 1551 GMT.

* U.S. front-month RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.2 percent at $2.0309 a gallon.

* The U.S. RBOB refining margin RBc1-CLc1 was up 1.2 percent at $17.23 a barrel.

NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE

* No cargoes traded. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
