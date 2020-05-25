EU wheat market steady as crop weather weighed

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat prices edged higher on Monday as participants assessed mixed conditions for crops in Europe and the Black Sea region.

September milling wheat was up 1.00 euro or 0.5% at 189.25 euros a tonne by 1527 GMT, but holding below Thursday’s four-week high of 190.25 euros.

Volumes were light due to a U.S. market closure for Memorial Day.

Export prices rose in Russia and Ukraine last week due to crop concerns, analysts said.

Traders were assessing forecasts of rain this week in the Black Sea region along with a dry weekly outlook in France, the European Union’s top wheat producer.

“As often in the mid-May to early July period, the market is factoring in a weather premium,” consultancy Agritel said.

“In the Black Sea zone, despite the return of regular rainfall, yield prospects are not improving because of irreversible damage caused by the dry March-April in the south of Ukraine and Russia.”

In Poland, recent showers were seen boosting harvest prospects.

“After recent rains and low temperatures in the whole country the condition of grains is improving day by day and it looks like we will have a reasonable crop this year,” one Polish trader said.

Polish export prices fell in the past week on reduced international demand.

Exporters were offering to pay around 890 zloty a tonne (197.6 euros) for June delivery to port, down about 25 zloty on the week.

However, a busy loading programme was continuing.

In the port of Gdynia, a vessel was loading 60,000 tonnes for Saudi Arabia and another was taking 27,000 tonnes for an undisclosed destination.

In Szczecin/Swinoujscie, a vessel is loading 28,000 tonnes, also for an unnamed destination.

Weekly EU data showed the bloc plus Britain had exported 30.74 million tonnes so far in 2019/20, up 63% from a year earlier.