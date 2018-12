FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Insurers held up well in tests of their ability to withstand severe market shocks, the European Union’s insurance watchdog said on Friday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published results of this year’s stress test of 42 insurers representing around 75 percent of the market.

“On aggregate, the sector is adequately capitalized to absorb the prescribed shocks,” EIOPA said. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)